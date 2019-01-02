Skip to Main Content
Chinese spacecraft lands on far side of moon
New

Chinese spacecraft lands on far side of moon

A Chinese spacecraft has made the first-ever landing on the far side of the moon.

Far side of the moon faces away from Earth and is relatively unexplored

The Associated Press ·
China on May 21 launched a communications relay satellite that would allow a rover to send images from the far side of the Moon. (AFP/Getty Images)

The official China Central Television says Thursday the lunar explorer Chang'e 4 had touched down at 10:26 a.m.

The far side of the moon faces away from Earth and is relatively unexplored. It is also known as the dark side of the moon.

The pioneering landing demonstrates China's growing ambitions as a space power.

