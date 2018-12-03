Skip to Main Content
Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques set to launch into space
Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques is set to blast off in a Russian Soyuz rocket launched from Kazakhstan en route to the International Space Station.

Soyuz liftoff from Kazakhstan scheduled for 6:31 a.m. ET

Nicole Mortillaro · CBC News ·
Canadian David Saint-Jacques is among three astronauts blasting into space aboard a Russian rocket. Watch our LIVE interactive special featuring Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield starting live at 6 a.m. ET. 0:00

Click on the video above at 6 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of Saint-Jacques's launch. CBC News Network will also broadcast the interactive special featuring Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield.

Saint-Jacques will be joined by Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko and American astronaut Anne McClain on the mission, with liftoff scheduled for 6:31 a.m. ET Monday if all goes as planned. The trio is set to dock with the ISS six hours later.

It's the first time a Canadian has been in space since 2013, when Hadfield gained immense popularity around the world by providing glimpses — and the occasional musical performance — into daily life on board the orbiting laboratory.

Saint-Jacques — a doctor who also holds degrees in engineering and astrophysics as well as a commercial pilot's licence — was initially scheduled to head to the ISS later this month, on Dec. 20. However, his launch was moved up after the malfunction of a Soyuz rocket in October forced a dramatic emergency landing minutes after takeoff.

This could be the last time a Canadian launches on board a Soyuz: NASA is preparing to return human launches to U.S. soil beginning in 2019, with two new crew capsules provided by SpaceX and Boeing.

About the Author

Nicole Mortillaro

Senior Reporter, Science

Nicole has an avid interest in all things science. As an amateur astronomer, Nicole can be found looking up at the night sky appreciating the marvels of our universe. She is the editor of the Journal of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada and the author of several books.

