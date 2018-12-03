Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques is set to blast off in a Russian Soyuz rocket launched from Kazakhstan en route to the International Space Station (ISS).

Click on the video above at 6 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of Saint-Jacques's launch. CBC News Network will also broadcast the interactive special featuring Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield.

Saint-Jacques will be joined by Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko and American astronaut Anne McClain on the mission, with liftoff scheduled for 6:31 a.m. ET Monday if all goes as planned. The trio is set to dock with the ISS six hours later.

It's the first time a Canadian has been in space since 2013, when Hadfield gained immense popularity around the world by providing glimpses — and the occasional musical performance — into daily life on board the orbiting laboratory.

Saint-Jacques — a doctor who also holds degrees in engineering and astrophysics as well as a commercial pilot's licence — was initially scheduled to head to the ISS later this month, on Dec. 20. However, his launch was moved up after the malfunction of a Soyuz rocket in October forced a dramatic emergency landing minutes after takeoff.

This could be the last time a Canadian launches on board a Soyuz: NASA is preparing to return human launches to U.S. soil beginning in 2019, with two new crew capsules provided by SpaceX and Boeing.