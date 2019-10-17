Canada Post resets passwords after customer accounts accessed

Canada Post says it is resetting passwords for all online customer accounts after some accounts were reportedly accessed by a person other than the customer to which it belonged.

"There has not been a cyberattack or hack of the Canada Post network but we are investigating a report that some customer information may have been compromised in 2017," the company said in a statement released Wednesday.

Online accounts allow users to do things like forward their mail to another address, request vacation holds, access shipping tools like the ability to print labels, track business-reply mail and pay postal bills online.

Canada Post says it will contact customers directly if their information has been accessed. It added that logins and passwords used to access their accounts were likely stolen in other privacy breaches, but the customers had reused the same login and password for their Canada Post account.

Meanwhile, all customers with online accounts will receive an email telling them how to reset their password.

CBC News reached out to Canada Post to find out how many online customer accounts it has and how many were affected, but the the Crown corporation declined to say.