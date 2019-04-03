More delays for Boeing's new space capsule for astronauts
Company and NASA now targeting August for Starliner spacecraft's 1st test flight
Boeing's new space capsule for astronauts faces more launch delays.
The Starliner capsule was supposed to make its debut this month, after a series of postponements. But the first test flight has now been put off until August, with a launch from Cape Canaveral, Fla.
The second test flight, with astronauts, won't occur until sometime late in the year.
NASA announced the revised lineup Wednesday.
At the same time, officials said the first Starliner crew will remain at the International Space Station longer than the few weeks originally anticipated. The length will be decided later.
SpaceX, NASA's other commercial crew provider, flew its new Dragon capsule to the International Space Station last month. The first Dragon with astronauts could fly this summer, but the schedule is under review.
