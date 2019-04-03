Skip to Main Content
More delays for Boeing's new space capsule for astronauts

More delays for Boeing's new space capsule for astronauts

Boeing's new Starliner space capsule, which was supposed to head to the International Space Station last month after a series of postponements, now faces more launch delays.

Company and NASA now targeting August for Starliner spacecraft's 1st test flight

The Associated Press ·
One of Boeing's CST-100 Starliner astronaut capsules is seen at a production facility in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Jan. 15. It was designed to transport crew into space and be reusable up to 10 times. Boeing delayed its first scheduled launch back in May 2016. (Eric M. Johnson/Reuters )

Boeing's new space capsule for astronauts faces more launch delays.

The Starliner capsule was supposed to make its debut this month, after a series of postponements. But the first test flight has now been put off until August, with a launch from Cape Canaveral, Fla.

The second test flight, with astronauts, won't occur until sometime late in the year.

NASA announced the revised lineup Wednesday. 

At the same time, officials said the first Starliner crew will remain at the International Space Station longer than the few weeks originally anticipated. The length will be decided later.

SpaceX, NASA's other commercial crew provider, flew its new Dragon capsule to the International Space Station last month. The first Dragon with astronauts could fly this summer, but the schedule is under review.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.