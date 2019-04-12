Human error may have caused Israeli lander to crash land on moon
Mission was first private attempt to land on the moon
The Israeli start-up behind last week's failed lunar landing says human error may have caused the spacecraft to crash into the moon.
SpaceIL, the non-profit that undertook the botched lunar mission, said Thursday that its engineers collectively decided to restart the inertial measurement unit, a critical part of the spacecraft's guidance system, following its malfunction in the lander's final descent.
The team says the command triggered a "chain of events" that culminated in the spacecraft slamming into the moon, otherwise "things may have been OK, but we're still not sure."
SpaceIL says it will continue to analyze the fatal glitch and publish a formal assessment in the coming weeks.
Had the mission succeeded, it would have marked a first for Israel and for privately-funded lunar voyages.
Shortly after the lander crashed, the Google XPrize Foundation announced it was awarding the first of its $1 million USD Moonshot Award to SpaceIL "in honour of their achievements and their milestone as the first privately funded entity to orbit the the moon."
They may not have had a successful landing this time, but <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamSpaceIL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamSpaceIL</a> has still made history. They will be the recipients of our first ever $1M Moonshot Award, in honor of their achievements and their milestone as the first privately-funded entity to orbit the Moon. 🌒 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/moonshot?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#moonshot</a> <a href="https://t.co/ErUfjqvvxY">pic.twitter.com/ErUfjqvvxY</a>—@xprize
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.