Astronomers report 1st image of baby planet bigger than Jupiter being formed

Astronomers say they've captured the first confirmed image of a planet forming in the dust swirling around a young star.

Planet described as gas giant with cloudy atmosphere

The Associated Press ·
This is the first clear image of a planet caught forming around the dwarf star PDS 70. The planet stands out, visible as a bright point to the right of the centre of the image. (European Southern Observatory/Associated Press)

Scientists said Monday the planet appears as a bright spot in the snapshot taken using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile.

Miriam Kepler of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Germany said hints of baby planets have been detected before, but astronomers weren't sure whether those observations might simply be features in the swirling dust.

In a paper to be published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, scientists describe the planet, about three
billion kilometres from the star PDS 70, as a gas giant bigger than Jupiter.

They say it has a cloudy atmosphere and a surface temperature of 1,000 C.

