Apple recalls 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops over possible fire hazard

Apple is recalling some MacBook Pro laptops because of a possible fire hazard.

The recall is for 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops that were primarily sold between September 2015 and February 2017.

The battery on the affected computers can overheat and pose a fire risk.

There has only been one known occurrence in Canada and no injuries. In the U.S., there have been 26 reports including five reports of minor burns and one reported smoke inhalation.

The recalled laptop computers have a 15.4 inch (diagonal) display, 2.2-2.5 GHz processors, 256 GB-1 TB solid state storage, two Thunderbolt 2 ports, two USB 3 ports, and one HDMI port.

Only laptops with certain serial numbers are affected by the recall, consumers can find out if their computer is affected by checking the Apple website.

The recall states 26,000 of the computers were sold in Canada and approximately 432,000 were sold in the U.S.