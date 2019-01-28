Audio

Tanya Tagaq, Emma Hooper -- The Full Episode

Experimental singer and artist Tanya Tagaq on her critically acclaimed debut novel, Split Tooth, author and publisher Barry Callaghan takes TNC's Proust Questionnaire and Giller nominated author Emma Hooper on the inspiration behind her novel Our Homesick songs, and more.

Experimental singer and artist Tanya Tagaq on her critically acclaimed debut novel, Split Tooth, author and publisher Barry Callaghan takes TNC's Proust Questionnaire and Giller nominated author Emma Hooper on the inspiration behind her novel Our Homesick songs, and more. 53:59

Popular Now Find more popular stories