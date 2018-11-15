Audio

Taking a closer look at the 2018 HHOF inductees

In this week's episode of the Hockey Night in Canada podcast we take a look at the 2018 HHOF induction class. Rob is joined by new inductee Jayna Hefford. In this week's segment of Ice Level, Sophia Jurksztowicz chats with HHOF selection committee member Brian Burke to get more on how the voting process works. He also talks about how Gary Bettman is the most important person in the game - more so than The Great One