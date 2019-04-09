Skip to Main Content
News·Audio

Tai is coming back for season 2...and he needs your help!

Tai is coming back for a second season this September. Do you have a question you'd like Tai to answer? Send them our way! Plus, Tai Asks Why has been nominated for a Webby Award! But to win, we need your vote! Head to cbc.ca/taiaskswhy to learn how to vote or to ask Tai a question. 1:42
