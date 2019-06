News · Audio

Suzy MacLean from Woozles on the popular books in her Halifax, NS bookstore

40 years ago, Woozles Children's Bookstore opened up shop on a small, tree-lined Halifax street in a bright yellow house. At the time, it was the first children's book store in Halifax. Today, it is the oldest children's book store in Canada. Woozles' Suzy MacLean shares a few of the books that her patrons love to read.

