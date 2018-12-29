Audio

Surviving and thriving in winter

Even though winter comes every year, it's easy to feel unprepared. Sometimes, it's so tempting to just turn up the heat and hibernate. But we're Canadians... and we're better than that. Whether it's navigating your first snowfall in a wheelchair, sewing your own winter coat, or hunting caribou in the wilds of the Yukon - meet people who are not just surviving winter, but thriving in it. (This encore episode of Now or Never originally aired in November 2017)