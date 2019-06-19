News · Audio

Summer Solstice: Powwow Season

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- This episode is all about Powwow! It’s music for the longest days of the year, the summer solstice, and the sounds come to you from drum groups across Turtle Island. Whether you’re getting your regalia ready, you’re rockin your mocs in the city, or you’re thinking about checking out your very first powwow, you’re going to need some songs to celebrate the season -- Join host Jarrett Martineau and enjoy songs for the Summer Solstice. From Indian tacos and frybread, to tipis and snaggin’ on the powwow trail, summer is singin’ and dancin’ time... and the sound of the drum is a beautiful way to welcome the warm days ahead

