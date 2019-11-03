Subverting true crime: Connie Walker on the ethics of storytelling
True crime podcasts are everywhere. But there can be issues when telling traumatic stories, issues when these stories become entertainment. Connie Walker is an award-winning Cree journalist, and the host of CBC's true crime podcast, Missing and Murdered. She's thought a lot about not sacrificing ethics for storytelling.
