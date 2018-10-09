Audio

Struggle Beard

Beard care has been a daily priority for Tej Swatch for over 20 years, since he started growing facial hair as a teen. Sporting a long, smooth, luxurious beard is an ideal of his Sikh faith. But as Tej struggled with gels, sprays and blow-drying - anything to prevent his buddies from calling him "Barbed Wire" - he started to question the lengths he, and his beard, needed to go to.

