News · Audio

Stanley Cup preview

And then there were two. Two teams left standing to battle it out with the Stanley Cup on the line. The Boston Bruins will face off against the St. Louis Blues in a rematch of the 1970 Stanley Cup final. But how they got here couldn't be more different. Boston's path wasn't that unusual. They were near the top of the standings for most of the season thanks to, arguably, the best line in hockey (the "perfection line" made up of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak) and solid goaltending from Tuukka Rask. Both got even better in the playoffs and Boston is making its third Stanley Cup appearance of this decade. St. Louis took a completely different route. They were the sexy pick going into the season after making several acquisitions over the summer. But their early season did not go as planned and they were dead last on January 2. But then something changed. The team started buying into new coach Craig Berube's system. Their rookie goaltender Jordan Binnington started stopping everything in sight, ending the regular season with a 24-5-1 record. After a crazy run to the post-season, they are now four wins away from hoisting the Stanley Cup for the first time ever. This week, we preview the Stanley Cup final with insight from a former player from each club. Former Bruins goalie Andrew Raycroft is now a studio analyst for NESN and was traded to Toronto for current B's goalie Tuukka Rask. He breaks down why the Bruins have been so good. And Hockey Hall of Famer Bernie Federko joins the podcast to give his insight on St. Louis' remarkable turnaround. Federko spent 13 seasons playing for the Blues.

Social Sharing