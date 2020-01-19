Stand-up, sketch and satire: The rise of Indigenous comedy
Indigenous people are often thought of as stoic and serious. But the truth is, Indigenous people love to laugh! This week on Unreserved, we're going to try to make you laugh — through stand up, sketches and some conversations about how Indigenous people approach comedy.
Social Sharing
Indigenous people are often thought of as stoic and serious. But the truth is, Indigenous people love to laugh! This week on Unreserved, we're going to try to make you laugh — through stand up, sketches and some conversations about how Indigenous people approach comedy. 53:46