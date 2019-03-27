Audio

Spheres of Influence

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- Identity is hard to hold, hard to find and hard to define. We're all complex entanglements of histories, futures and forces beyond our control. Sometimes the journey back to yourself, your people and your culture takes a lifetime to unfold. Reclaimed is all about bravely embarking on the journey to reclaim your true self and living outside of societal norms -- This episode is all about the "sounds of interconnection", the many spheres of influence that make up the next wave in Indigenous music. Some artists don't just give shape to the world that is, they occupy new and other worlds of their own making. Join host Jarrett Martineau as he explores the worlds within the world of Indigenous music.

