Audio

Silken Laumann on the importance of mental health in sport

Despite having retired from competition over 20 years ago, Olympic rower Silken Laumann remains a major voice in the world of sport. Since retiring, Silken has advocated for a greater focus on mental health amongst athletes. Listen as Silken and POV host Anastasia Bucsis have a frank and honest conversation about their own struggles, and discuss why it's so hard for athletes to talk about mental health.