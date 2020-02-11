Should I change my accent?

Gretel Kahn was born and raised in Panama, but moved to Montreal five years ago. She grew up speaking Spanish but now speaks English fluently, though with a slight accent. And this accent bugs her. We follow Gretel as searches for the source of frustration, and grapples with coming to terms with her own voice.
