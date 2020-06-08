Manhunt in eastern Ontario village of Parham for shooting suspect

Ontario Provincial Police said they were searching for a suspect following a shooting and fire Sunday night in the village of Parham, Ont.

The Frontenac Detachment of the OPP said that shortly after 8:30 p.m. officers responded to reports of gunshots in the community north of Kingston.

They said in a release that one person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and that a fire, which had started in a residence, had spread to an adjacent church causing extensive damage.

Several homes in the village were evacuated as a precaution and Highway 38 was closed in the Parham area, with police setting up roadblocks.

Police identified the suspect as 42-year-old Brian Daniel Mosher of Central Frontenac and were advising anyone who spotted him to call 911 immediately.

Mosher was described as being white, about six feet tall and 255 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and beige shorts.