Audio

She went from luxe condo living to sofas and shelters in her 60s

Shirley Berry and her husband used live in a luxurious Toronto condo, dined out often, and had two cars and a sailboat to their names. But after they made some poor financial decisions and illness struck her husband, Shirley found herself sleeping on a sofa bed in her son's bachelor apartment and in rooming houses. She tells Piya how homelessness was hidden even to herself, and how the experience changed her view of people without secure housing.

