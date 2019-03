Live

Senate of Canada proceedings broadcast LIVE

For the first time, the Canadian Senate's daily proceedings are being televised. After years of opposition from some members who feared televising debate would ruin its quality, administrators flip the switch

Social Sharing

For the first time, the Canadian Senate's daily proceedings are being televised. After years of opposition from some members who feared televising debate would ruin its quality, administrators flip the switch 0:00

Popular Now Find more popular stories