Scrumptious

CBC Radio's science columnist Torah Kachur (PhD, Molecular Biology and Genetics, 2008) explores how taste has evolved, how our brains know what's poisonous, why flavour combinations like strawberries and champagne are delectable or disgusting like toothpaste and orange juice, as well as how scientists are driving the Michelin stars these days.
