It's official: You can't buy leaded gasoline for cars anywhere on Earth
Algeria halted sale of leaded gas last month, prompting the UN to declare 'official end' of its use in cars
Leaded gasoline has finally reached the end of the road, the UN environment office said Monday, after the last country in the world to use it stopped selling the highly toxic fuel.
Algeria halted the sale of leaded gas last month, prompting the UN Environment Programme to declare the "official end" of its use in cars, which has been blamed for a wide range of human health problems.
"The successful enforcement of the ban on leaded petrol is a huge milestone for global health and our environment," UNEP's executive director, Inger Andersen, said in a statement.
🚨The era of leaded petrol is over!🚨<br><br>This is a major victory for people and for planet, which will <br>✅ Prevent more than 1.2 million premature deaths<br>✅ Save USD 2.45 trillion a year for the global economy<br><br>Learn more: <a href="https://t.co/DSYytgpfuO">https://t.co/DSYytgpfuO</a> <a href="https://t.co/8zHNczip0U">pic.twitter.com/8zHNczip0U</a>—@UNEP
Petroleum containing tetraethyllead, a form of lead, was first sold almost 100 years ago to increase engine performance. It was widely used for decades until researchers discovered that it could cause heart disease, strokes and brain damage.
UNEP cited studies suggesting that leaded gas caused measurable intellectual impairment in children and millions of premature deaths.
Most rich nations started phasing out the fuel in the 1980s, but it was still widely used in low- and middle-income countries until 2002, when the UN launched a global campaign to abolish it.
Leaded gas is still used in aviation fuel for small planes.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?