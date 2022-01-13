Watch an endangered tiger cub take its 1st steps outdoors

A critically endangered Sumatran tiger cub took its first steps outdoors this week, a month after it was born at a London zoo.

Footage provided by the Zoological Society of London zoo shows the as-yet-unnamed cub strolling across a small enclosure before being scooped up by its mother Gaysha.

''The cub has so far mostly stayed tucked up with Gaysha in their cozy behind-the-scenes cubbing den, but with such lovely weather yesterday it's clear she decided it was time for her little one to take its first steps in the outside world,'' said ZSL London Zoo tiger keeper Kathryn Sanders.

Zookeepers will discover the cub's gender in a few weeks' time after it has had its first health check.