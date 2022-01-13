Watch an endangered tiger cub take its 1st steps outdoors
A critically endangered Sumatran tiger cub took its first steps outdoors this week, a month after it was born at a London zoo.
Unnamed Sumatran tiger cub was born in December at the Zoological Society of London's London Zoo
A critically endangered Sumatran tiger cub took its first steps outdoors this week, a month after it was born at a London zoo.
Footage provided by the Zoological Society of London zoo shows the as-yet-unnamed cub strolling across a small enclosure before being scooped up by its mother Gaysha.
''The cub has so far mostly stayed tucked up with Gaysha in their cozy behind-the-scenes cubbing den, but with such lovely weather yesterday it's clear she decided it was time for her little one to take its first steps in the outside world,'' said ZSL London Zoo tiger keeper Kathryn Sanders.
Zookeepers will discover the cub's gender in a few weeks' time after it has had its first health check.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?