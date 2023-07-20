Content
Science

Two planets appear to share the same orbit around a star

Astronomers have reported the discovery of what could be two planets sharing the same orbit around their star. They said it's the strongest evidence yet of this bizarre cosmic pairing, long suspected but never proven.

'They are allowed to exist by theory, but no one has ever detected them'

An orange dot around a black background is circled. Next to that orange dot are two smaller orange dots, also circled, one with a solid line and one with a dotted line.
This telescope image shows the young planetary system PDS 70, which features a star at its centre. The planet PDS 70b (highlighted with a solid yellow circle) is in the same orbit as a cloud of debris (circled by a yellow dotted line) that could be evidence of another planet. New planets are forming in the surrounding ring. (ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/Balsalobre-Ruza)

Astronomers reported Wednesday the discovery of what could be two planets sharing the same orbit around their star.

They said it's the strongest evidence yet of this bizarre cosmic pairing, long suspected but never proven.

Using a telescope in Chile, the Spanish-led team spotted a cloud of debris in the same orbit as an already confirmed planet circling this star, 370 light-years away in the constellation Centaurus. They suspect it's either a planet in formation or remnants of a planet that once was.

Asteroids are known to accompany planets around their star — for example, Jupiter and its so-called Trojan asteroids. But planets in the same orbit "have so far been like unicorns," noted study co-author Jorge Lillo-Box of Madrid's Center for Astrobiology.

"They are allowed to exist by theory, but no one has ever detected them," he said in a statement.

A map of the sky showing constellations, with a small red circle on the left side of the image.
This chart shows the southern constellation of Centaurus and marks most of the stars visible to the unaided eye on a clear dark night.  The dwarf star PDS 70 is marked with a red circle. (ESO, IAU and Sky & Telescope)

The scientists said they will need to wait until 2026 in order to properly track the two objects around the star known as PDS 70.

The confirmed planet with the suspected tagalong takes 119 years to complete a lap. A gas giant, it's three times the size of Jupiter. Another gas giant is known to circle this star, albeit from a much greater distance.

Lead author Olga Balsalobre-Ruza, also of the Center for Astrobiology in Madrid, said the findings, published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics, are "the first evidence" that such double worlds might exist.

"We can imagine that a planet can share its orbit with thousands of asteroids as in the case of Jupiter, but it is mind-blowing to me that planets could share the same orbit," she said in a statement.

