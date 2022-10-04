Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Science·Breaking

Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to trio of scientists for 'pioneering' work in quantum science

Scientists Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for "experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science," it was announced Tuesday at a ceremony in Stockholm.

The winning scientists are from France, the U.S. and Austria

The Associated Press ·
Members of the Nobel Committee for Physics announce the winners of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics: from left to right on the overhead display, Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger. (Jonas Ekstromervia/TT News Agency/Reuters)

Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for their work on quantum information science, it was announced Tuesday at a ceremony in Stockholm.

Aspect is from France, Clauser the United States and Zeilinger is Austrian. The scientist were honoured for "experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science."

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Pääbo receiving the award in medicine for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

They continue with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct. 10.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (equivalent to just over $1.2 million Cdn) and will be handed out on Dec. 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now