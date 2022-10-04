Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to trio of scientists for 'pioneering' work in quantum science

Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for their work on quantum information science, it was announced Tuesday at a ceremony in Stockholm.

Aspect is from France, Clauser the United States and Zeilinger is Austrian. The scientist were honoured for "experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science."

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Pääbo receiving the award in medicine for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

They continue with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct. 10.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (equivalent to just over $1.2 million Cdn) and will be handed out on Dec. 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.