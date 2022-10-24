Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Science

Climate protesters throw mashed potatoes at Monet painting

A Claude Monet painting was not damaged when climate protesters threw mashed potatoes at the artwork in a German museum on Sunday to protest fossil fuel extraction.

In string of protests targeting artwork, activists hope to spur action in face of climate crisis

The Associated Press ·
Climate protesters are pictured with their hands glued to the wall at the Barberini Museum in Potsdam, Germany after they throwing mashed potatoes at Claude Monet's painting Les Meules on Sunday Oct. 24, 2022.
Two people in orange high-visibility vests squat on the ground of a museum floor beneath a Monet painting with mashed potatoes smeared on it. (Last Generation/The Associated Press)

Two activists from the group Last Generation, which has called on the German government to take drastic action to protect the climate and stop using fossil fuels, approached Monet's Les Meules at Potsdam's Barberini Museum and threw a thick substance over the painting and its gold frame.

The group later confirmed via a post on Twitter that the mixture was mashed potatoes. The two activists, both wearing orange high-visibility vests, also glued themselves to the wall below the painting.

"If it takes a painting — with mashed potatoes or tomato soup thrown at it — to make society remember that the fossil fuel course is killing us all: Then we'll give you mashed potatoes on a painting!" the group posted on Twitter, along with a video of the incident.

In total, four people were involved in the incident, according to German news agency dpa.

The Barberini Museum said that because the painting was enclosed in glass, there was no damage. The painting, part of Monet's "Haystacks" series, is expected to be back on display on Wednesday.

"While I understand the activists' urgent concern in the face of the climate catastrophe, I am shocked by the means with which they are trying to lend weight to their demands," museum director Ortrud Westheider said in a statement.

Police told dpa they had responded to the incident, but further information about arrests or charges was not immediately available.

The Monet painting is the latest artwork in a museum to be targeted by climate activists to draw attention to global warming.

The British group Just Stop Oil threw tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers in London's National Gallery earlier this month.

Just Stop Oil activists also glued themselves to the frame of an early copy of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper at London's Royal Academy of Arts, and to John Constable's The Hay Wain in the National Gallery.

Climate change activists throw soup at van Gogh painting

10 days ago
Duration 1:26
The Vincent van Gogh painting 'Sunflowers' suffered minor damage to its frame after two protesters from the group Just Stop Oil threw soup over the painting at London's National Gallery.
