Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Science

3.4M people have been displaced by flooding in west and central Africa

The UN's refugee agency said Friday that destruction from flooding has killed hundreds of people in Nigeria and displaced millions, while millions more are being affected by drought across the Horn of Africa.

Floods in Nigeria have killed hundreds as drought in Horn of Africa affects millions

The Associated Press ·
People paddle their canoes along flooded streets after a downpour In Bayelsa, Nigeria on Thursday, Oct. 20. More than 600 people have been killed so far this year and 1.3 million forced from their homes by Nigeria's worst floods in a decade. Authorities blamed unusually heavy rainfall and the release of excess water from the Lagdo dam in neighbouring Cameroon. (Reed Joshua/The Associated Press)

The UN's refugee agency said Friday that destruction from flooding has displaced more than 3.4 million people in west and central Africa.

UNHCR said Friday that Nigeria's worst floods in a decade have killed hundreds, displaced 1.3 million residents and affected over 2.8 million people in the West African nation of 218 million.

Survivors had to scurry for higher ground as water submerged farmland and infrastructure. Many have been living in camps for the internally displaced that were set up in part to help people fleeing simmering violence in the region, among other troubles.

"The climate crisis is happening now — destroying livelihoods, disrupting food security, aggravating conflicts over scarce resources and driving displacement," UNHCR spokesperson Olga Sarrado said.

"The link between climate shocks and displacement is clear and growing."

The agency noted that the government in Chad, where floodwaters affected more than a million people, has declared a state of emergency.

Floods also have killed hundreds of people and displaced thousands in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, UNHCR said.

The downpours in West Africa contrast with the worst drought in 40 years in the Horn of Africa.

Nigeria records flooding every year, often as a result of inadequate infrastructure and non-adherence to environmental guidelines.

Authorities in September blamed this year's floods on water overflowing from some local rivers, unusual rainfalls and the release of excess water from Lagdo dam in the northern region of neighbouring Cameroon.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now