Costa Rica, Milan among winners of Prince William's Earthshot environmental prize
Honours were established to find solutions through new technologies, policies
Milan and Costa Rica were among the winners of the Earthshot Prize on Sunday, an environmental award created by Prince William, who has criticized world leaders for an uninspiring response to the climate change crisis.
The honours were established to find solutions through new technologies or policies to the planet's biggest environmental problems, with a winner in each of the five categories receiving one million pounds ($1.7 million Cdn).
Milan won the "Build a Waste-Free World" award for its food waste hubs, which recover food to give to those most in need, while Costa Rica received the "Protect and Restore Nature" prize for programs paying citizens to plant trees and restore ecosystems.
"We are alive in the most consequential time in human history," William, second in line to the British throne, said in a video message to the ceremony held in London.
"The actions we choose or choose not to take in the next 10 years will determine the fate of the planet for the next thousand."
Our first-ever <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EarthshotPrize?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EarthshotPrize</a> Winners 🌏💚<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EarthshotLondon2021?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EarthshotLondon2021</a> <a href="https://t.co/T2n7ZKNtoh">pic.twitter.com/T2n7ZKNtoh</a>—@EarthshotPrize
British royals have recently made a series of comments on environmental issues.
William took a thinly veiled swipe on Thursday at billionaires embroiled in a space tourism race, saying the world's greatest brains should instead be focused on solving the environmental problems facing Earth.
Queen Elizabeth has said she was irritated by world leaders who talk about climate change but do nothing to address global warming, and added it was still unclear who would turn up at the upcoming COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?