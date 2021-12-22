Amazingly well-preserved fossil egg shows link between dinosaurs and birds, scientists say

Scientists say an amazingly well-preserved fossil egg adds more evidence to the close links between dinosaurs and modern birds.

Darla Zelenitsky, from the University of Calgary, was one of the authors of a just-published paper on the egg, originally discovered in China about 20 years ago.

She said the embryo of the theropod dinosaur is curled up inside the egg just like a chicken, with its back against the broad end of the egg.

Scientists say this amazingly well-preserved fossil egg adds more evidence to the close links between dinosaurs and modern birds. (University of Calgary/The Canadian Press)

That means the posture predates the appearance of birds, said Zelenitsky, and it's one more birdlike characteristic developed by dinosaurs.

Others include feathers and how eggs are shaped and built. Even sitting on nests to hatch eggs was done first by dinosaurs.

In 25 years of studying dinosaur eggs, Zelenitsky said she's never seen one so preserved.

The first time she saw it, she said, she could have sworn it winked at her.