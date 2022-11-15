Short on fresh water, North Africa turns to desalination for water security

Low water levels reveal dry, crusty banks of the Nile River. As one of the longest rivers in the world is threatened by both overuse and climate change, so is the water security of the millions of people who rely on it for daily use in Sudan and Egypt.

As the host country of the COP27 climate conference, Egypt kept water security front and centre. Monday was "water day" at the summit, and desalination was a hot topic.

Desalination, an expensive and energy-intensive way of turning sea water into a potable source for use, is one of the cornerstones of the country's — and region's — response to water scarcity.

Egypt is angling to increase its desalination capacity, with the goal of quadrupling output by building 17 new desalination plants over the next five years. The entirety of the conference centre in Sharm el-Sheikh is run using water filtered using desalination technology.

Though, desalination technology is so energy intensive, experts warn in many cases its use could contribute further to climate change by way of increasing emissions. In 2016, for instance, desalination accounted for three per cent of the Middle East's water supply but five per cent of its total energy consumption, according to a report by the International Energy Agency.

However, Egypt's plans for desalination expansion are, to date, expected to run entirely on solar energy.

"Desalination is a very power-intensive process. Forty per cent of the cost is electricity," said Ayman Soliman, CEO of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, a sovereign wealth fund established in 2018 by the Egyptian government to manage private investment in the country.

"The genesis of the idea was: How do you control cost? It was a natural direction to move toward renewables because renewables have actually become so mainstream, have become so competitive, that renewables are now a more competitive cost source of energy for desalination."

A man walks near a boat moored by the Nile river bank in Sudan's Northern State, near the Kassinger Islands, on Oct. 28, 2022. Climate change, pollution and exploitation is putting unsustainable pressure on the world's second-longest river, on which millions of Africans depend. (Ashraf Shazly/AFP/Getty Images)

'Not something you should have a price on'

Egypt is not the only North African nation moving toward desalination to secure its water supply. Morocco's Minister of Equipment and Water, Nizar Baraka, spoke Monday and said that by their estimates the country will lose a third of its water supply by 2050.

"Morocco is fighting a very important hydrological stress. During these past five years, we had a severe drought episode. This year was the (worst) drought in more than 40 years," Baraka said.

Baraka explained that Morocco has used dams to control its water ways. They have more than 150 damns in use in the country to try and conserve water supply. "But it's not enough," he said.

Some desalination is already at work in the coastal city of Casablanca, with six new stations slated to open in 2023, he said. By 2030, one billion cubic meters of water will be desalinated in Morocco, Baraka said.

"When you're dealing with water, it's a very sensitive commodity, it's an essential ingredient for life. It's not something you should have a price on," said Egypt's Soliman.

The trouble is that water as a necessity does not avail itself well to private investment because it is undervalued, Soliman explained, especially because of how critical it is to survival.

"Water has a cost but not a price," he said.

Desalination gaining traction worldwide

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has been among the institutions helping to foot the bill for desalination projects. Part of the established regulations for the projects to be approved is that they use renewable energy, according to Sue Barrett, the bank's head of infrastructure for Turkey, Middle East and Africa.

Egypt's expansion plan also hinges on the sovereign wealth fund subsidizing to private companies' construction. The estimated capital cost of desalinating water is about $1,000 US per cubic meter, and Reuters previously reported the fund plans to lower that price by 20-to-25 per cent.

This has sweetened the deal to attract investors, Soliman said, with the open tenders attracting a great deal of attention. Soliman said Monday that the country is also looking for investors in green hydrogen projects and those investments will be required to come along with enough desalination capacity to be self-sustaining.

Governor Gavin Newsom, center, talks to reporters during a press conference at the construction site of a water desalination plant in Antioch, Calif., on Aug. 11, 2022. (Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez/The Associated Press)

African nations are far from the only countries looking at desalination technology to address climate adaptation. California rejected a $1.4 billion project in May, only to change tact and approve a smaller project last month while the American state is in the midst of a historic drought. Saudi Arabia and Israel also rely heavily on desalination and have invested heavily in the technology over the last decade.

But as desalination becomes more popular, brine disposal will become an environmental issue of its own, as well as considerations for how it disrupts marine life. One study found that enough salt brine was currently discharged to cover the state of Florida with 30 centimetres of brine annually. It can either be returned to the sea, put underground, or spread on land.

The United Nations Environment Programme warns that for every litre of potable water produced via desalination, 1.5 times that amount of water is polluted with chlorine and copper because of the discharge.

"While shifting towards low-carbon energy sources to power desalination plants can help reduce carbon dioxide emissions, the discharge of toxic brine from desalination plants into the ocean is a more challenging problem," the agency notes.