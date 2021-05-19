This image of Mars was one of the 1st taken by Chinese rover Zhurong
China released the first images taken by its Martian rover, Zhurong, on the red planet, state television reported on Wednesday.
China's uncrewed spacecraft Tianwen-1 landed on the surface of Mars on Saturday
China's uncrewed spacecraft Tianwen-1 landed on the surface of Mars on Saturday. The rover Zhurong will study the planet's surface soil and atmosphere, and look for signs of ancient life.
