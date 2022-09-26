NASA slams spacecraft into asteroid in unprecedented test

A NASA spacecraft slammed into an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth.

The galactic grand slam happened 9.6 million kilometres away, with the spacecraft named Dart plowing into the rock at 22,500 km/h. Scientists expected the impact to carve out a crater, hurl streams of rocks and dirt into space and, most importantly, alter the asteroid's orbit.

More to come