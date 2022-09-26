Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NASA slams spacecraft into asteroid in unprecedented test

A NASA spacecraft slammed into an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth.

1st attempt to shift the position of a natural object in space

This illustration depicts NASA’s Dart spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency’s LICIACube which was to send back photos prior to the former's impact with an asteroid. (NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Steve Gribben)

The galactic grand slam happened 9.6 million kilometres away, with the spacecraft named Dart plowing into the rock at 22,500 km/h. Scientists expected the impact to carve out a crater, hurl streams of rocks and dirt into space and, most importantly, alter the asteroid's orbit.

