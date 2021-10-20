Skip to Main Content
Science·Updated

Volcano in southern Japan erupts with massive smoke column

A volcano in southern Japan erupted Wednesday with a massive column of gray smoke billowing into the sky.

No reports of damage or injuries reported, but hikers, residents urged to avoid Mount Aso

The Associated Press ·

Surveillance video of Japan's Mount Aso eruption

3 hours ago
0:35
Japan's Mount Aso erupted Wednesday morning, spewing smoke and debris into the sky. The Japan Meteorological Agency is warning people to stay away from the popular tourist destination, saying there is a risk of large volcanic blocks and pyroclastic flows. (Credit: Reuters/Japan Meteorological Agency) 0:35

The Japan Meteorological Agency raised the warning level for Mount Aso to three on a scale of five, warning hikers and residents to avoid the mountain.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said there has been no report of damages or injuries.

NHK national television aired footage of a massive smoke column above the volcano.

The smoke rose as high as 3.5 kilometres (11,480 feet) above the crater, with pyroclastic flow pouring out 1.3 km (0.8 miles) down the western slope of the mountain, the agency said.

Smoke rises from a crater of Mount Aso, in Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Wednesday. The volcano erupted Wednesday with a massive column of grey smoke billowing into the sky. (Kyodo News/The Associated Press)

The explosion blew off volcanic rocks as far as 900 metres (2,950 feet) from the crater and ash falls were detected in several towns in the Kumamoto and neighbouring Miyazaki prefectures.

The warning was issued for the city of Aso and two nearby towns in Kumamoto prefecture, which is in the north-central region of the southern island of Kyushu.

Mount Aso has repeatedly erupted, sometimes fatally. Its 1953 eruption killed six people and injured more than 90, and another one five years later killed 12.

Smoke and ash are seen during an eruption on Mount Aso on Wednesday in this still image obtained from video. (Twitter @ NINJA250_NBYK/Reuters)
