NASA and the Canadian Space Agency to announce which astronauts will orbit the moon
Astronauts will be part of the Artemis II mission
On Monday, the first group of astronauts to head back to the moon since 1972 will be announced.
The astronauts will be part of the Artemis II mission, where they will orbit the moon. The mission will include three people from NASA and one from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).
While NASA has a roster of 41 active astronauts, there are only four active Canadian astronauts: Jeremy Hansen, Jennifer Sidey-Gibbons, Joshua Kutryk and David Saint-Jacques.
The announcement will be made at 11 a.m. ET.
It's part of NASA's Artemis program that will return humans to the surface of the moon by 2025, including the first woman and first racialized person. The last time humans were on the moon was in December 1972 for the Apollo 17 mission.
Artemis I, the first test of NASA's rocket called the Space Launch System (SLS) and the Orion crew capsule, launched in November in a 25-day mission around the moon.
Saint-Jacques and Hansen joined the astronaut corps in 2009, with Saint-Jacques spending 204 days on the International Space Station in 2018–2019. It was the longest Canadian mission to date.
Sidey-Gibbons and Kutryk were recruited in 2017 and since then, the pair have been training vigorously for future missions.
On March 16, the CSA updated their logo, saying it sought "to enter this new chapter with a modern identifying symbol."
CBC will provide extensive coverage of the astronaut announcement on CBC.ca and News Network.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?