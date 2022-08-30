NASA plans to try another Artemis I launch on Saturday
NASA is now targeting Saturday for the launch of its Space Launch System with its Orion spacecraft on a mission to the moon.
Decision comes after Monday's attempt was scrubbed
The decision came after the space agency was forced to scrub the launch on Monday, after it could not get one of the rocket's engines to the proper temperature range.
Saturday's two-hour launch window opens at 2:17 p.m. ET.
More to come
