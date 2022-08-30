Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Science

NASA plans to try another Artemis I launch on Saturday

NASA is now targeting Saturday for the launch of its Space Launch System with its Orion spacecraft on a mission to the moon.

Decision comes after Monday's attempt was scrubbed

Nicole Mortillaro · CBC News ·
NASA's mighty Space Launch System rocket sits on its launch pad awaiting its first test, sending an uncrewed spacecraft — Orion — to the moon. (Joel Kowsky/NASA)

The decision came after the space agency was forced to scrub the launch on Monday, after it could not get one of the rocket's engines to the proper temperature range. 

Saturday's two-hour launch window opens at 2:17 p.m. ET.

More to come

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Mortillaro

Senior reporter, science

Based in Toronto, Nicole covers all things science for CBC News. As an amateur astronomer, Nicole can be found looking up at the night sky appreciating the marvels of our universe. She is the editor of the Journal of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada and the author of several books. In 2021, she won the Kavli Science Journalism Award from the American Association for the Advancement of Science for a Quirks and Quarks audio special on the history and future of Black people in science. You can send her story ideas at Nicole.Mortillaro@cbc.ca.

