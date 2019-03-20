Skip to Main Content
Scheer reacts to Liberals' budget LIVE
Live

Scheer reacts to Liberals' budget LIVE

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer delivers a speech to his caucus regarding the Liberals' budget.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer delivers a speech to his caucus regarding the Liberals' budget. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us