Saskatoon city council approves new colour-coded classifications for COVID-19 risk level

Saskatoon city council unanimously approved a new colour-coded COVID-19 mitigation framework in the wake of increasing case rates and hospitalizations in Saskatoon on Monday.

The COVID-19 risk in Saskatoon will now be classified using a four-colour scheme: green (minimal risk), yellow (caution), orange (high risk) and red (critical condition). Each colour would be associated with specific measures to combat spread of the disease.

Of the 398 new COVID-19 cases Saskatchewan reported on Monday, 147 cases were in Saskatoon alone. According to the province's dashboard, 29 per cent of the new cases reported in Saskatchewan on Monday were among children under the age 12.

Saskatchewan also broke another COVID-19 record on Monday, posting more COVID-19-related hospitalizations than ever before.

Primary Indicators for monitoring COVID-19 risk in Saskatoon. (City of Saskatoon)

Based on epidemiological data and consultations, the framework uses four primary indicators: seven-day average weekly cases per 100,000 persons, seven-day average test positivity rate, effective reproduction rate and vaccination rates of the total population.

Other secondary indicators that would be monitored by the city include hospitalizations, cases by age cohort, deaths and wastewater effluent analysis. The latest Saskatoon data showed a 99 per cent week-over-week increase in viral load found in the city's wastewater.

Saskatoon in the orange level

Pamela Goulden-McLeod, the city's director of emergency management, said the mitigation measures are based on the hierarchy of controls and the level of risk.

Goulden-McLeod said the current data indicates Saskatoon to be in the orange state, signifying high risk. By measuring the colour scheme and primary indicators, these indicators fall in the red twice, green once and orange once.

Goulden-McLeod presented the slide during the council meeting saying the current data indicates Saskatoon to be in the orange state signifying high risk. (City of Saskatoon)

The seven-day average weekly cases per 100,000 persons and seven-day average test positivity rate remained in the red level of critical. The seven-day average weekly cases was at 31.1 per 100,000 persons and the test positivity rate stood at 11.8 per cent. Both measures were higher than the thresholds for the red, or critical, level.

The vaccination rate is in the orange level of high risk at 60.5 per cent, and effective production rate was the only indicator in the green level of minimal risk.

The city was in orange level trending toward red last week.

"Given that we were previously at orange, administration is recommending that we will remain an orange for the remainder of October, and that's where we will sit," Goulden-McLeod said in the meeting.

"We have not concluded this consultation, but anticipate that there will be orange measures required in October. That will require further direction from the city council."

She said when there's no dominant colour, considerations would be made into the previous level the city was in.

Saskatoon's being at orange level would mean physical distancing requirements for the public in city-operated facilities, limits on participants and availability of recreational programs and services at city-operated facilities, reduction of front-facing customer service and more.

Goulden-McLeod said as they await provincial measures from Oct. 1, the framework will be complementary and supplementary to any provincial public health direction.

She said the intent of the framework is "to stick with the same level for one month" to bring consistency to staff and residents and assist in lowering the level of transmission in Saskatoon.

"If there was a significant drastic change, we would consult with our local medical health officers and determine if we need to take forward but the intent of the framework is that it remains consistent for a month," Goulden-McLeod said.

She said following the release of the public health order from the provincial government for proof of vaccination or testing, a task force made up of community development staff and members of the emergency coordination centre will determine the impact of the provincial order on the city facilities.

Urgency of the ongoing crisis

"We are certainly in a crisis with the situation in our community … I also take very seriously that we are in a dire situation right now with our health-care system, and now it's gone beyond impacting people just with COVID but to anybody who needs health care," the city's Mayor Charlie Clark said in the council meeting.

He said the framework is an appropriate way to address the rising cases and turn the curve around.

Coun. Gough Hilary echoed the sentiment, saying the framework would provide clarity and certain predictability for civic operations, parts of the critical infrastructure and other essential services.

"One thing that's predictable in this pandemic is that it will be forever changing, this framework lays the groundwork for our response into the future and will be moving us towards the green zone," Hilary said in the meeting.

The framework suggests if the city is in yellow level or above, there should be a provincial request made for gathering size.

"I'm currently in conversation with medical health officers regarding gathering size restrictions for Saskatoon. There would be a formal request to the provincial government through the city of Saskatoon and city council, and we are currently working on the exact request that is being recommended," Goulden-McLeod said.

Goulden-McLeod said the council would convene a special meeting following those discussion and if and when the broad risk categories change.