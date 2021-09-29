Events around Sask. to commemorate National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Saskatchewan will observe Canada's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation today alongside the rest of the country.

The new federal statutory holiday honours the survivors of residential schools and their families and communities. It is set aside to learn the legacy of residential schools, and asks the country to reflect on it's bleak history of mistreatment of Indigenous peoples and the lasting intergenerational trauma of residential schools.

The day was made a federal statutory holiday on June 3. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) recommended it in its 94 calls to action.

Action 80 of the TRC's 94 calls to action called for this day to "ensure that public commemoration of the history and legacy of residential schools remains a vital component of the reconciliation process."

The holiday will see federally-regulated workplaces, banks and post offices closed today.

It also coincides with Orange Shirt Day, described by the federal government as an Indigenous-led grassroots commemorative day that encourages the wearing of an orange shirt to "honour the children who survived Indian Residential Schools and remember those who did not."

Saskatchewan's Treaty Commissioner Mary Culbertson told CBC Saskatchewan's Afternoon Edition that she was relieved to see the day finally being observed, but perturbed to see how long it took.

Culbertson said residential schools were a part of her reality growing up, as most of her uncles and dozens of her cousins attended them.

"I'd go pick up nieces and nephews at residential schools. It wasn't until about my late 20s, 30s that I realized the rest of the country doesn't know about these things. It has shaped every single aspect of my life up to where I am today," she said.

Saskatchewan's treaty commissioner Mary Culbertson said that she was relieved to see the day finally being observed but hoped to see it sooner. (Bridget Yard/CBC News)

Culbertson said the discoveries of unmarked graves over the past summer have forced people to learn about the issue "because it's right in front of their eyes". She said even then there are "willfully ignorant people" who do not acknowledge the intergenerational effects of the residential school system.

"Just as we have intergenerational trauma, we have intergenerational healing. Reconciliation is going to be just that. It's going to be intergenerational. It won't happen overnight. It's a journey and we have to keep going, we can't forget about this in one or two generations," Culbertson said.

Memorials and walks to reflect on the legacy

The last residential school to be closed in the country was in Saskatchewan in 1996. Culbertson said it shows how the legacy of residential schools was not long ago, mentioning that her son was born in 1992. She said education and awareness is the way ahead.

"On this day, I'll be walking with my home tribal council area, the Yorkton Tribal Council. I'll be walking with my relations and my people. I'll be thinking about those people who lost their lives, the children who lost their lives, and those children who went to those schools and never came home," she said.

While Yorkton Tribal Council is observing an orange t-shirt day, the Saskatoon Tribal Council is organizing a concert at SaskTel Centre called Every Child Matters. The show features cultural and musical performances from Gord Banford, Charlie Major and George Canyon.

Wanuskewin Museum will be honouring the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at Wanuskewin Heritage Park with a teepee raising and a prayer led by Elder Mary Lee, performances by singer and poet Raven Reid, and an "in memorial" performance by Curtis Peeteetuce.

The University of Saskatchewan's campus and buildings have been lit orange this week, with orange ribbons available to anyone wishing to tie a marker of their awareness. Projections of the TRC calls to action will be shown on the school's Peter MacKinnon building and main university library.

Saskatoon Indian and Métis Friendship Centre is holding an Every Child Matters memorial that will feature speakers, storytellers, traditional drummers and artists. They will be joined by volunteers from Aboriginal Friendship Centres of Saskatchewan. The centre will also host a walk of remembrance in the afternoon to raise awareness.

First Nations will be holding community events

While not all 74 First Nations in the province will be holding events due to COVID-19 concerns and budget limitations, some are hosting community level events.

Cowessess First Nation will gather at Marieval Indian Residential School, where 751 unmarked graves at a cemetery near the school were found in June, to observe the day with sharing of pictures and open mic.

Pelican Lake First Nation will be holding a walk to the nearby town of Chitek Lake. Clad in orange shirts, the students from the nation will be accompanied by members of Agency Chiefs Tribal Council and local MP Gary Vidal.

Moosomin First Nation from Battleford Agency Tribal Chiefs will be holding a prayer walk. Carry the Kettle First Nation and Muscowpetung Saulteaux First Nation from File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council are hosting activities for kids like face painting. Another member nation, Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation, is organizing a healing dance and horse and wagon rides.