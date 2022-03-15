Sask. youth weave bracelets to raise donations for humanitarian aid in Ukraine

Some Saskatchewan young people are weaving and selling bracelets of blue and yellow ribbons to raise donations for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

"They might seem as just bracelets but they are more than that. They represent support and hope," Maya Seman said.

"These bracelets raise awareness. It is good to see so many people already talk about Ukraine, but it's unfortunate that war is the reason why we are talking."

The Grade 12 student makes at least 10 bracelets in each sitting, and even more when surrounded with her best friends, many of whom have families in Ukraine.

"I'm not Ukrainian, but I grew up in Ukrainian culture. It's a community here and it hurts us all," the 18-year-old said.

Each bracelet is priced at $5, but many people pay more voluntarily. The youth group has raised $2,513 for humanitarian aid in Ukraine so far. (Pratyush Dayal/CBC)

Students in the youth group at the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of Saskatoon have already sold 304 bracelets. The collected funds will go to organizations that are helping refugees in Ukraine.

"We suggest the price as $5 for each bracelet, but many people have paid way more. As of March 9, we have raised $2,513," Viktoriia Marko, youth and young adult minister for the eparchy, said.

"I see love and passion for Ukraine in the eyes and hearts of these young people. They share their pain and care for Ukraine."

Marko said the origin of the project was a young girl who wanted to weave Chotkis, prayer rosaries, as a community to help Ukraine. Since Chotkis take a considerable amount of time, the group decided to do ribbon bracelets.

Viktoriia Marko, youth and young adult minister at the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of Saskatoon, said she sees love and passion for Ukraine in the eyes of the youth. (Pratyush Dayal/CBC)

Bracelets mean hope for families in Ukraine

Katya Hrycuik, one of the students making bracelets, has relatives from both sides of her family in Western Ukraine. Her cousin from Toronto went to Ukraine before the Russian invasion and recently gave birth to a baby.

The Grade 12 student at Centennial Collegiate said while her cousin and relatives are safe, she prays for their continued safety everyday.

"I wanted to help them in some way, even if it's just a small gesture," Hrycuik said.

Reading about casualties in Ukraine, Hrycuik feels "thankful and blessed" to be in Canada. She said to be able to be in contact with her cousins is a blessing itself.

"I pray for peace and for all the children and kids in Ukraine right now. I have no idea how I would feel if I was there."

Sofiya Fayfruk, left, Maya Seman, centre, and Katya Hrycuik weave and sell bracelets to raise awareness and donations. Both Fayfruk and Hrycuik have relatives in Ukraine. (Pratyush Dayal/CBC)

Sofiya Fayfruk was born in the city of Kalush, Ukraine, and moved to Canada when she was six years old. She has family and childhood friends in Ukraine.

"I'm sad to know that this situation is happening in my home country and that my family could be in danger," she said.

"I am just trying my best to put my hope in God and trust that everything will become better."

Fayfruk said though her family members are safe as of now, weaving bracelets reminds her of the losses the country has gone through already. Fayfruk sells the bracelets at Bethlehem Catholic High School and encourages others to do the same.

She said her grandparents, who are in their 70s, often speak with her over WhatsApp.

"My grandma is emotional and it's difficult for her, but it just warms my heart to be at least in contact with them."

Community members coming in support

Other Saskatoon churches like Circle Drive Alliance Church are also raising donations to aid refugees.

"We are also looking at very personal ways of helping some people there, like family and friends," Pastor Jon Cook said. "We will also look at how we can provide food and help newcomers with things like driver's licenses and help integrate them into Saskatoon society."

Cook said that while plans will solidify as Ukrainians begin to arrive, the community is already coming together in support.

"We've got people who can initially help with finance, some furniture, schools and things to get young people integrated. We've got doctors that can point people toward medical services, like how do we sign up for a Sask. health card."