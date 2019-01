Video

Sask. folk singer who played with the greats helped connect Indigenous kids to their culture

Don Freed is a folk musician who spent time in northern Saskatchewan in the 1990s writing songs with Indigenous kids about their culture, identity and life experiences.

Don Freed is a folk musician who spent time in northern Saskatchewan in the 1990s writing songs with Indigenous kids about their culture, identity and life experiences. 6:37

Popular Now Find more popular stories