Skip to Main Content
S2 Episode 6 - Franklyn - Carrying old hurt into new love
Audio

S2 Episode 6 - Franklyn - Carrying old hurt into new love

Franklyn has begun dating again after his divorce. But hurt and fear from the past are making it hard for him to dive in to new love.
Franklyn has begun dating again after his divorce. But hurt and fear from the past are making it hard for him to dive in to new love. 23:47
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|