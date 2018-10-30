Audio

S2 Episode 1 - Ellie - Abusive with me, but loves our daughter

Ellie's decision to leave her abusive relationship has restored her sparkle. But how does she foster a good relationship between him and their daughter without getting hurt again?

Ellie's decision to leave her abusive relationship has restored her sparkle. But how does she foster a good relationship between him and their daughter without getting hurt again? 24:52

Popular Now Find more popular stories