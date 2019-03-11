Skip to Main Content
S2 E6 Chilly Gonzales: Songs In The Key Of Eh - There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
Shawn Mendes won Single Of The Year in 2018, and Gonzales notes the EDM sound but Mendes also has, "the feeling of hearing a person, a true singer-songwriter."
