Audio

S2 E6 Chilly Gonzales: Songs In The Key Of Eh - There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back

Shawn Mendes won Single Of The Year in 2018, and Gonzales notes the EDM sound but Mendes also has, "the feeling of hearing a person, a true singer-songwriter."

Social Sharing

Shawn Mendes won Single Of The Year in 2018, and Gonzales notes the EDM sound but Mendes also has, "the feeling of hearing a person, a true singer-songwriter." 3:26

Popular Now Find more popular stories