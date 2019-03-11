Audio

S2 E5 Chilly Gonzales: Songs In The Key Of Eh - 1-2-3-4

In this podcast, Chilly asks, "How is it possible that it still seems like music to us when it's someone counting to four in monotone?" The secret is in the bass.

Social Sharing

In this podcast, Chilly asks, "How is it possible that it still seems like music to us when it's someone counting to four in monotone?" The secret is in the bass. 4:24

Popular Now Find more popular stories