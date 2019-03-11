Skip to Main Content
S2 E5 Chilly Gonzales: Songs In The Key Of Eh - 1-2-3-4
In this podcast, Chilly asks, "How is it possible that it still seems like music to us when it's someone counting to four in monotone?" The secret is in the bass.
