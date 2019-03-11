Skip to Main Content
S2 E4 Chilly Gonzales: Songs In The Key Of Eh - Crabbuckit
In 2005 , 'Crabbuckit' was on every radio. And Gonzales points out that it uses, "a chord progression associated with some of the saddest songs in the world."
