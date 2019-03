Audio

S2 E3 Chilly Gonzales: Songs In The Key Of Eh - You Oughta Know

Alanis Morissette burst on the scene with 'Jagged Little Pill' and shook up the music world. Her magic says Chilly is, "that strange yodel, that weird break in her voice that makes the vocal performance so raw and so real."

