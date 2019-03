Audio

S2 E1 Chilly Gonzales: Songs In The Key Of Eh - Can't Feel My Face

'Can't Feel My Face' earned The Weeknd Single Of The Year in the 2016 JUNO Awards. Chilly offers an explanation for the infectious rhythm in the melody by saying, "We all know that The Weeknd loves Michael Jackson and perhaps he got the syncopated influence from Thriller"

